Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.30% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $191.25. 13,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,045. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.