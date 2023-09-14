Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

