Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,000. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 2.92% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,704,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000.

EDEN traded down €0.81 ($0.87) during trading on Thursday, reaching €102.64 ($110.36). The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.22. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a one year high of €71.11 ($76.46).

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

