Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 769.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,027. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

