Marotta Asset Management Purchases Shares of 15,799 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

