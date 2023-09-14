Marotta Asset Management Takes $889,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.91. 117,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

