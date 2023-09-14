Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,961. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

