Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.11. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 72,548 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $117.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $195.64 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 64,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 168,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 336,838 shares of company stock worth $774,827. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.