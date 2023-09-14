Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.11. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 72,548 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $195.64 million for the quarter.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners
In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 64,500 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $191,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,435,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,354.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 168,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $353,133.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,193,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,568.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 336,838 shares of company stock worth $774,827. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
