Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matrix Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Matrix Service Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,208,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Matrix Service by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 695,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120,958 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

