McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.0% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $281.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

