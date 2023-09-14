Mears Group’s (MER) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Mears Group Trading Up 1.4 %

LON MER opened at GBX 280 ($3.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,076.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 246.39. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 180.50 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 295 ($3.69).

Mears Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,230.77%.

Insider Transactions at Mears Group

Mears Group Company Profile

In other Mears Group news, insider Jim Clarke purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($103,616.57). 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

