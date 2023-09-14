Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,368. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

