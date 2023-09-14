Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $98.18 Average PT from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.18.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

