MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.87 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $77.87 million and $2.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,431,774 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

