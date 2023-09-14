MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.51. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.80% of MIND Technology worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

