Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the August 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 950.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 151.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

