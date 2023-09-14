Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.33

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

