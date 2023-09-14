Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.43 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.13). Approximately 1,112,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 746,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The company has a market cap of £25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

