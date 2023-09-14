Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

