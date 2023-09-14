Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $33.09. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 38,765 shares traded.

Specifically, Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after buying an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,371,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

