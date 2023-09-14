Morgan Stanley Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $100.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of FMC opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. FMC has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after buying an additional 598,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FMC by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

