Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

MS traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.94. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.