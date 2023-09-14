MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

MotorCycle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Ahmet 96,052 shares of MotorCycle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MotorCycle Company Profile

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

