M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.22. 695,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

