M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 466,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $49.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 221,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

