M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 71,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

