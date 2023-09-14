M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10,360.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.36. 707,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,803. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

