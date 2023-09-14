M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,522. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

