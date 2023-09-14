M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 80,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. 5,790,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.