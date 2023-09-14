M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 666.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $7.10 on Thursday, hitting $405.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.17 and its 200-day moving average is $382.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.