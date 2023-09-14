M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.78. 292,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,347. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.