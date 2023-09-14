M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,068,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,563 shares of company stock worth $984,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

