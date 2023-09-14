M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 96,270 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. 390,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.