M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,483 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,483 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 281,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,797. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.