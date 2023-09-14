M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 4,784,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,374,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

