M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,095 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 2.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DVN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $50.92. 1,746,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

