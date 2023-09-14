M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after purchasing an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after buying an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,058,000 after buying an additional 719,615 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 376,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

