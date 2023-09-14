M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.33. The company had a trading volume of 223,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,433. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $194.05 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.03.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

