Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,910 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,688.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,731 shares in the company, valued at $8,467,688.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,488 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

