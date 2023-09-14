Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,714 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFUV opened at $34.91 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

