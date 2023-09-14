Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,895 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

