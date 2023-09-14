Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

