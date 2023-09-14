Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

