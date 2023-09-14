Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned about 4.39% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COM opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

