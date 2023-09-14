Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.3 %

SQ stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

