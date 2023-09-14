Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $483.60 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.88.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.