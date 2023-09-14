Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 339.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 43,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $342,079,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $23,312,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $374.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.83 and its 200-day moving average is $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

