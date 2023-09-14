Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $318,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
