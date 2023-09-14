Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.96 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

