Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.96 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.