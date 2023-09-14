Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,250 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

